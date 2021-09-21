STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Freedom awareness run by Navy commences

A team of six naval athletes  on Monday began a 333 km Freedom Awareness Run from Kochi to Ezhimala.

Published: 21st September 2021 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A team of six naval athletes on Monday began a 333 km Freedom Awareness Run from Kochi to Ezhimala. The five-day intercity run, to commemorate the 75th year of Independence being observed as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, was held to promote Fit Indian Movement and to pay tributes to Covid warriors. 

Vice Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-chief, Southern Naval Command, flagged off the run from Kochi Naval Base. The team led by Commander Amit Kumar Sharma, includes  officers Mandip Kaur, Karanjit Singh, S K Pandey, Ram Ratan Jat, and Rahul Kumar Pandey. Each member of the team will cover 75 km per day and 33 km on the last day. The team will reach Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala on September 24. 

The runners will visit various NCC-affiliated colleges and institutions en route. The Naval team will be flagged in at Ezhimala Indian Naval Academy by Commandant of the Academy Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi.

