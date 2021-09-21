STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hotel and Restaurant assn to launch protest seeking permission for dine-in services

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) will hold a protest on September 22 against the government decision not to allow dine-in services.

A restaurant in Kochi serving customers outdoor as dining-in is banned in the state | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) will hold a protest on September 22 against the government decision not to allow dine-in services. Despite holding several talks with the government, it is taking an unfavourable stand towards hoteliers. In a release, KHRA said that the government’s decision to reopen schools and not to allow dine-in services is discriminatory. The association will launch a protest against the government demanding permission to allow dine-in services. 

Association state president Moitheenkutty Haji and general secretary G Jayapal said that protests would be held in all district headquarters and units in solidarity with the dharna. While the government lifted curbs imposed on various sectors, only the hotel and restaurant industry was left out. 

The association alleged that there were vested interests behind this. The government is taking a stand in favour of online food companies to help them penetrate into small and medium food distribution sector in the state. “The reopening of schools means that the Covid situation is under control. The same committee that permitted to open schools is not allowing dine-in at hotels. There are reports that the state has vaccinated almost 90 per cent of the population. The government should make practical decisions without taking the advice of top officials who do not understand the difficulties being faced by the public,” the release stated.

