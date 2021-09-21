MDMA case accused arrested for possession of deer antler

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forest Department officials recorded the arrest of five persons who were allegedly involved in the MDMA and a deer antler seized from an apartment in Vazhakkala. The arrest of the accused persons — Sreemon, Mohammad Fabas and Shamna of Kozhikode, Aju alias Amal of Kasaragod, and Mohammad Afsal of Ernakulam - was officially recorded by Jio Basil Paul, Ranger, Forest Division, Kodanad, at District Jail, Kakkanad, where the accused are lodged.

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, had granted permission to Forest Department to arrest the accused.On August 19, in a joint operation of the customs and the excise, around 90 grams of MDMA was recovered from a serviced apartment where the accused were staying. Later, in a second search conducted at the same apartment, over one kilogram of MDMA was recovered. The total value of the seized drug comes to around `13 crore. The gang had procured the contraband from Chennai and transported it to the city by travelling with women and dogs to prevent checking. The sleuths also seized deer antler from their possession.

ARREST RECORDED

