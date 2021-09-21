STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MDMA case accused arrested for possession of deer antler

Forest Department officials recorded the arrest of five persons who were allegedly involved in the MDMA and a deer antler seized from an apartment in Vazhakkala.

Published: 21st September 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Forest Department officials recorded the arrest of five persons who were allegedly involved in the MDMA and a deer antler seized from an apartment in Vazhakkala. The arrest of the accused persons — Sreemon, Mohammad Fabas and Shamna of Kozhikode, Aju alias Amal of Kasaragod, and Mohammad Afsal of Ernakulam - was officially recorded by Jio Basil Paul, Ranger, Forest Division, Kodanad, at District Jail, Kakkanad, where the accused are lodged. 

Earlier, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Kakkanad, had granted permission to Forest Department to arrest the accused.On August 19, in a joint operation of the customs and the excise, around 90 grams of MDMA was recovered from a serviced apartment where the accused were staying. Later, in a second search conducted at the same apartment, over one kilogram of MDMA was recovered.  The total value of the seized drug comes to around `13 crore. The gang had procured the contraband from Chennai and transported it to the city by travelling with women and dogs to prevent checking. The sleuths also seized deer antler from their possession.

ARREST RECORDED
The arrest of the accused persons — Sreemon, Mohammad Fabas and Shamna of Kozhikode, Aju alias Amal of Kasaragod, and Mohammad Afsal of Ernakulam - was officially recorded by Jio Basil Paul, Ranger, Forest Division, Kodanad, at District Jail, Kakkanad, where the accused are lodged. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp