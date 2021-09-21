Pain - a fearful enigma

Dr Shoba Nair By

KOCHI: The word pain connotes an image of suffering in everyone’s mind. It is something that human beings fear. Pain doesn’t necessarily have to be physical, it can also be psychological, social, or spiritual. The concept of total pain that includes all these four domains was coined by Dame Cicely Saunders, the founder of modern Palliative Medicine. A holistic approach that addresses these four domains is essential for effective pain management.

When we talk about physical pain, a simple cut or injury to a complicated tumour can cause pain. There can be different kinds of physical pains — including musculoskeletal, bone, visceral (organs in the body), neuropathic (nerve pain), and sympathetically mediated pain (sympathetic nerves or plexus). Depending on the severity of the pain, analgesics like paracetamol, ibuprofen/ diclofenac/ketorolac, or narcotic drugs like tramadol/morphine/fentanyl, and anaesthetic agents like ketamine can be used alone or in combination for the treatment of pain.

Sophisticated interventions like nerve blocks, spinal blocks and spinal cord stimulation using implanted devices are also being increasingly used currently. Any pain that lasts longer than six months can be categorised as chronic pain and becomes difficult to treat.

But that doesn’t mean that it is not manageable. More than physical effects, chronic pain wreaks havoc on the mental health of a human being. It is important to address how the pain is affecting the patient and the family. The patient might not be able to function, do daily chores or attend work consistently. They might not sleep or eat properly. All these aspects contribute to a decline in their quality of life. Losing work lives also contribute to the economic burden, adding more stress to patients and their families.

Another aspect of pain that we often neglect is spiritual pain. Religion and spirituality are important to many patients. Acceptance has been studied in the pain medicine literature from a non-religious perspective and found to be valuable. Helping patients talk openly about their suffering might be therapeutic for them. By accepting one’s condition, one becomes less attached to changing it. Acceptance of pain and detachment from any struggle with the experience of pain means that painful or pain-free states would be accepted equally.

But can we prevent suffering due to pain? The simple answer is yes, we certainly can to a very large extent! An experienced pain physician can guide the patients and their families towards a productive life with a focus on functionality. Patients should choose a medical facility that offers a multidisciplinary approach to their pain management, with a pain team and a rehabilitation team.

The author is a clinical Professor of Pain and Palliative Medicine at Amrita Hospital, Kochi