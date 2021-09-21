Pedestrian, bike rider killed 

KOCHI: A pedestrian and a two-wheeler rider died in an accident at Mulanthuruthy on Sunday night.
The police said the accident occurred when the motorcycle rider lost control and knocked the pedestrian down. Though both of them were rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, they were declared brought dead. While the pedestrian was identified as Santhosh Baby, 56, of Piravom, the two-wheeler rider was Cyril George, 26, of Cherumanjira, Mulanthuruthy.
