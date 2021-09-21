STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pedestrian, bike rider killed 

A pedestrian and a two-wheeler rider died in an accident at Mulanthuruthy on Sunday night. 

By Express News Service

The police said the accident occurred when the motorcycle rider lost control and knocked the pedestrian down. Though both of them were rushed to a private hospital in critical condition, they were declared brought dead. While the pedestrian was identified as Santhosh Baby, 56, of Piravom, the two-wheeler rider was Cyril George, 26, of Cherumanjira, Mulanthuruthy. 

