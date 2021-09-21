Workforce in support

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to a recent survey by Prathidhwani, an organisation of IT employees working for their welfare, the majority of IT professionals believe that a hybrid work model is essential for work-life balance.

“As many as 4,000 respondents from 335 major IT firms at Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark were part of the survey. Responses were categorised into three parts -- hybrid work model, work from the office and work from home.

About 50% of the respondents believed that hybrid work is essential for maintaining a work-life balance. While 38% of female professionals like to continue working from home, only 35% of male professionals think so. It also revealed that only 12% women and 11% men want to go back to the office full time,” said Raneesh A R, president of Prathidhwani at Technopark.

Explaining the reasons pointed out by the respondents for encouraging the hybrid work model, Raneesh said, “A majority of the IT professionals believed that the model would allow them to strike the right balance between their personal and professional lives. Around 48% of respondents highlighted that they faced networking issues due to work from home, around 97% said their travelling time was reduced, making it cost-effective.”

While only a few employees are still reluctant to return after becoming accustomed to working from home, a good percentage of them are eager to go back to working from the office, “I have been working in the IT industry for the past three years. Due to the pandemic outbreak, the work from home concept was introduced but it largely affected our social life and also led to health issues. The working hours also increased and even weekends turned into working days. Adopting a hybrid work model will solve these problems,” said a woman professional.