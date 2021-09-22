12 Kochi cops receive badge of honour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 12 police officers of the Kochi city police received the badge of honour from state police chief Anil Kant on Tuesday.

While City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju received the award for best office administration, Additional Police Commissioner K P Philip and Deputy Police Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre got the honour for their implementation of law and order.

Assistant Police Commissioner K Laljy, Inspector M Manoj, SI M Pradeep Kumar, asst SIs Santhosh Kumar A K, Arun G S and Vinod Krishna, and CPOs Aneesh, Ajeesh and Mahin were honoured for excellence in investigation of crime.