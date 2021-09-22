STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 Kochi cops receive badge of honour

As many as 12 police officers of the Kochi city police received the badge of honour from state police chief Anil Kant on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

While City Police Commissioner C Nagaraju received the award for best office administration, Additional Police Commissioner K P Philip and Deputy Police Commissioner Aishwarya Dongre got the honour for their implementation of law and order.

Assistant Police Commissioner K Laljy, Inspector M Manoj, SI M Pradeep Kumar, asst SIs Santhosh Kumar A K, Arun G S and Vinod Krishna, and CPOs Aneesh, Ajeesh and Mahin were honoured for excellence in investigation of crime.

