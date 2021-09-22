Decor as unique as you

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Unlike mass-produced items, handmade goods have a character. Each piece is made with utmost care and meticulously crafted. Ask Hafiz Mohamed K and his sister-in-law Simniya Mumthaz, who has been promoting the goodness of handmade crafts and home decor through their venture Earthy Space. Hafiz, who is a graphic designer by profession, and Simniya, a dentist, decided to give in to their flair in art and craft to create decor items made specifically for one’s space. The duo from Malapuram runs their online venture full-time and makes functional art pieces using resin, wood, and metal.

“Our mission is to enhance one’s space with unique products. When we started the brand, we wanted to come out with those products that are unique and are not commonly found in Kerala,” says Hafiz. Instead of focusing on figures, Earthy Space’s designs are mostly modern and abstract. “People have become more conscious about not turning to mass-produced decor. They prefer their space to be different. Our designs are never repeated unless the customers ask us to,” says Simniya.

Resin and flora tables, Geode artwork on wood, dining decor, wall hangings, candle holders, cake stands, bamboo tissue boxes and clocks are some of the products offered by Earthy Spaces. “Resin is a vast medium. We incorporate resin in most of our offerings to make them artsy. Apart from providing the finished glassy appearance, other resins like pigmented resin will make the products glow in the dark as well,” adds Simniya.

The relatively newer technique, fractal burning, is done on woods for coasters, river serving trays, furniture, and even clocks. “Electricity is passed to create patterns on the wood surface. Sometimes pigmented resin is poured into the openings to create a glow,” says Hafiz.

Staying true to the brand name, the duo makes products based on earthy themes. “Beach and galaxy are our most preferred themes. We bring nature to your interiors by reusing natural flowers instead of discarding them. Coasters are made by incorporating flora and fauna. Seashells, corals, stones are also used for the products under the ‘aqua series,” says Hafiz. The colour palette is also nature-inspired.

