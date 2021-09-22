Two Mahila Mandiram inmates found

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police brought two inmates of the Government Mahila Mandiram at Champakkara, who went missing from the care home, to Kochi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the police have intensified their search for the other missing inmate — a Kolkata native.

The disappearance of the trio was noticed around 2am on Monday. The two girls including one Kochi native were traced to Kozhikode and produced before a magistrate court. They have been admitted back to the centre. The police suspect the Kolkata native might have left for her native place.