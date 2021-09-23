KSUM invites applications for grant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications from startups and entrepreneurs for the state government’s Innovation Grant under Kerala Startup Innovation Drive 2021. There are three categories of grants — Idea Grant, Productization Grant, and Scale-up Grant. Except for Idea Grant, KSUM’s Unique ID is mandatory to apply for the other two ones. The grants will help startups convert their ideas into full-fledged ventures.