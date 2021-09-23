STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land acquisition for Ernakulam-Ambalappuzha railway line doubling to be expedited

The doubling work of the Ernakulam-Ambalappuzha railway line will be expedited, District Collector Jaffar Malik has said. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The doubling work of the Ernakulam-Ambalappuzha railway line will be expedited, District Collector Jaffar Malik has said. The collector has directed the authorities concerned to speed up the land acquisition process for the doubling project.

“The land acquisition process will begin by the first week of next month,” said Malik. “The aim is to complete the acquisition process by March next year. The acquired land will be handed over to the railway by the deadline,” he said. The process will be jointly handled by revenue and railway officials.

The collector also directed the authorities concerned to finish the installation of the boundary stones by September 30 this year. Around 5.87 hectares of land in four villages will be acquired for the project. 
The bifurcation of the land needed for the project is 0.25 hectares in Ernakulam village, 1.82 hectares in Elamkulam village, 1.21 hectares in Maradu and 2.59 hectares in Kumbalam village.

