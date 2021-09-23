STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more held in dry fruits diversion case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the diversion of dry fruit stock worth Rs 70 lakh from a major dry fruits and spices shop in Aluva. Ibrahim Kutty, 54, of HMT Colony, Kalamassery, is the arrested person.

Shanavas, 44, of Panthirankav, was nabbed from Kasaragod earlier. The police said the duo diverted dry fruits such as badam, pista, cashew nuts and cardamom and sold them in the market. “The crime came to light when the owner inspected the inventory and found large quantities of dry fruits missing from the godown. He then lodged a complaint. During our investigation, we found that two persons working in the godown were diverting the stocks,” said a police officer.

