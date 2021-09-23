Tales from 21 authors

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After being India’s second village of books and Kerala’s first, Bapuji Smaraka Vayanasala in Perumkulam, Kollam, has set out for another adventure. In 2017, the library had placed its first public bookcase as an experiment, to encourage and nurture reading habits among children at an early age. Fast forward to now, the office bearers and residents have set up 14 pusthaka koodu (book shelves) across the village. This time, the library patronised by writer M Mukundan, is in the process of releasing a novel — probably the world’s first to be written by 21 people!

When the second wave of Covid brought life to a standstill again, members of the library’s literary community under M Mukundan Aradhakakoottam came up with a creative way to use their time. “One of the members suggested writing a novel. As many as 21 people readily agreed to the decision. Later, the members started pouring in story ideas. Out of them, the best one was picked,” says Vijesh V, secretary of the library.

Out of the 21 members, almost 15 have no previous literary experience, says Vijesh. The youngest of the group is a second year degree student and the oldest is a 52-year-old. “The winning title was suggested by Kozhikode native Naja Mehjabin. The name was picked by M Mukundan,” he says. The cover was designed by Prakash Varma “We hope the book would be the first in the world to be written by these many authors,” says Vijesh.

The investigative novel will use simple language to narrate the story that revolves around a village that lost its cultural value. They happen to find books in suspicious parts of the village. Then, finding the source of the book and decoding information available, helps the villagers return to reading.

The book will also be the first to be distributed without affixing a price, giving the readers the freedom to determine the price. “Those who want to read it can contact the library or order it via Whatsapp. After reading, the readers themselves can fix a price. We are planning to distribute 500 copies to begin with,” says Vijesh. Mahatma Grandhashaala Kakkakunnu P.O, edited by Sreelakshmi R Raj will be published by Kazcha publications. If you want to purchase the book, contact 9562965736