STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

With arrival of luxury cruise liner, hint of revival for tourism sector

“With the arrival of this luxury cruise ship, the domestic tourism sector, which has been grappling with the pandemic, is expected to revive.

Published: 23rd September 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

A troupe from Ambalappuzha performs the martial dance form of velakali to welcome the tourists who disembarked from the luxury cruise MV Empress, which was anchored at the Cochin Port on Willingdon Is

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Severely hit by the pandemic, the state tourism sector saw a ray of hope with the arrival of the luxury cruise liner MV Empress, owned by Cordelia Cruises, with 1,200 guests from Mumbai at Cochin International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday. The cruise liner anchored here around 7.30am.

“With the arrival of this luxury cruise ship, the domestic tourism sector, which has been grappling with the pandemic, is expected to revive. Around 180 passengers who were fully vaccinated were given a city tour adhering to Covid protocol,” said Kerala Tourism deputy director T G Abhilash Kumar.

The tourism department and the Cochin Port Trust arranged a grand welcome for the guests who disembarked in Kochi with a visually and acoustically appealing performance of traditional martial dance form ‘velakali’, ‘panchavadhyam’ and ‘thalappoli’.

“This is the first cruise ship that arrived at the new terminal and also the first one that came to our shores after a year. We are all excited about welcoming the guests and hope that the tourism sector picks up pace from here,” said an official at the terminal.

Melbin, a native of Kochi who enjoyed the voyage with his family, said the cruise liner has all amenities one could find on an international cruise. “It has gyms, different types of swimming pools on each floor and play areas for kids. The food was amazing. The cruise has three types of cabins ­— normal, ocean view and suite,” he said.

He also said travelling on a luxury cruise liner should be a must-do thing on every Malayali’s bucket list. An ocean view room costs between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 per head.   “A total of 200 tourists ended their voyage in Kochi, and 182 guests were taken for a city tour. A family of 12 members booked for a houseboat excursion. They went to Alappuzha and returned by evening,” said Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of tour operator Voyager Kerala.

“The cruise liner left for Kadamat, Lakshadweep, in the evening. Around 800 tourists from across the state boarded the ship from Kochi to visit Lakshadweep and Mumbai,” he added. The  MV Empress can accommodate up to 1,800 passengers on board at a time. The cruise liner will visit the Kochi port again on October 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tourism sector Kerala Tourism
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
UK adds Covishield to approved list of vaccines after India's warning
Unacademy. (Photo | unacademy.com)
Unicorns Unacademy, Udaan, CRED top 2021 LinkedIn Top Startups India list
YZF-R15 Version 4
New Yamaha R15 at Rs 1.68 lakh; Aerox at Rs 1.29 lakh
Jayapalan sharing the joyous moment with his mother Lakshmi and son Vysakh at their residence at Maradu in Kochi on Monday  | A Sanesh
Meet Kerala autorickshaw driver who won Rs 12 crore bumper lottery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp