Children’s spaces, parents’ concern

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Recently, the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) directed the IT secretary, state police chief as well as the directors of the General Education and the Women and Child Development departments to ensure that children below the age of 18 years don’t open accounts on Clubhouse, the popular voice-based social network. It instructed any such instance be reported and the child’s account is deleted. The director of General Education was asked to launch campaigns among children and parents to make them aware of the cons of Clubhouse.

Immediately, DGP Anil Kant directed the police to tighten surveillance. There were already preliminary reports with the police that claimed Clubhouse groups were spreading communal hatred and terrorism.

“These rooms, which are usually active late into the night and early mornings, have participants from all age groups,” said an official from the cyber police station, Thiruvananthapuram.

“But we haven’t received any complaints from parents or children regarding platforms like Clubhouse yet. However, we have unofficial intelligence that the platform is being widely used to spread vulgar content and hate speech, and even children may be listening to this,” he added.

Age and social media

As per Clubhouse privacy policy, it is not intended for use by children under 18 years of age. Furthermore, it claims that if the app is convinced that it has collected personal information from a child under 18, it will delete it. But the basic interface of the application, which makes it easy for anyone to create an account, is ideal for children to access. Little of what happens to their data is discussed.

According to Pattathil Dhanya Menon, a cybercrime investigator, the lack of filters is disturbing. “Mostly, when kids are using social media platforms, obscene content, including advertisements of sexual performance enhancement medicines/capsules or sex toys come up. In Clubhouse rooms, they may be distracted by lewd or questionable content, because kids are generally curious. The app cannot be entirely held responsible, because their policy bans children under 18. But, anyone who fakes their date of birth can enter without hassle if nominated by a user,” she added.

Evidence collection tough

Many controversies have emerged from Clubhouse, where teenagers and children have alleged sexually-coloured conversations in the pretext of social debates. There are discussions where users can openly propose romance, based on profile pictures. Ironically, even if a parent or child wants to complain, the chances of police being able to retrieve the conversation history are less since the room’s recording is automatically deleted when the session ends, said a police officer.

Data route

According to the Kerala State Commission For Protection Of Child Rights, when someone enters a room on Clubhouse, their information — profile picture, bio, name, username and the social media accounts they follow or even contact details may be exposed. The application also permits the user to link to other social media accounts (eg. Instagram or Twitter).

Stalking, sharing pictures

Considering the novelty of the social audio apps, the complaints received about them being less is expected, claims Sheela Oommen, a member of the Juvenile Justice Board. Children should be given proper guidance regarding the use of social media platforms, she added. There have been cases where pictures of children were shared without their consent, or they were being stalked by people who collected their information through group conversations,” she said.

Twitter Space — availability & privacy

Spaces, Twitter’s voice-based interaction platform, is quite similar to Clubhouse. Anyone can join, listen, and speak in a Space on the Twitter app. For now, all Spaces are public like Tweets, which means they can be accessed by anyone, making it possible for people to listen to a Space without even being listed as a guest. Since all Spaces are public, your presence and activity in a Space are also public. If you are logged into your Twitter account when you are in a Space, you will be visible to everyone in the Space as well as to others, including people who follow you and people who peek into the Space without entering. Spaces are accessible while they are live. Once they end, they can no longer be accessed on Twitter, which, however, saves copies of audio bytes for 30 days after a Space ends. This is being done to review for violations of privacy and community policies. If a Space is found to contain a violation, twitter extends the retention period to allow people to appeal.

With children having easy access to the internet access during the pandemic-induced online education, parents find it difficult to supervise

Police and child protection authorities say they are helpless, as there are no ways to prevent a kid from accessing these platforms