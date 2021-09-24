Dressing up many dreams

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Wedding is one of the important days in the lives of many. And who doesn’t want to look their absolute best at their wedding! However, the hefty price tag of bridal wear makes this impossible for many. To their relief comes Malappuram-native Nasar, who runs a Dress Bank for brides to be. For the last one and a half years, Nasar has helped over 170 brides through his initiative, Nasar Thootha Dress Bank.

“It is every person’s dream to look their best during their wedding day. Wearing a dress of their choice would be the topmost priority for many. The case is no different for women who belong to poor families. Dress Bank aims to cater to those who require the most,” says Nasar.

After returning from Saudi Arabia, Nasar has been working as a taxi driver. Being prominent in social activities, he found many families trying to bear the wedding expenses. “These dresses cost up to `50,000 and are worn once for a few hours. These would have never come out of the cupboard ever since. Instead of keeping it aside, why not use it for a better cause? Your contribution would bring a huge difference for many,” says Nasar.

Initially ‘Dress Bank’ functioned in Nasar’s house with the help of his wife, two daughters and a sister who is handicapped. Now, the operations are taken to a different location. The 44-year-old claims that he never thought Dress Bank would become such a hit. “I had circulated a few posters of the initiative on social media. Seeing those, people from across the state offered their wedding attire, making it possible for Dress bank to collect around 100 apparel in the first few months,” he says.

What started as an initiative to help the needy from Palakkad and Malappuram, has now expanded to several districts. “We get requests from Bengaluru as well,” he adds. The store holds more than 700 collections, irrespective of religion. Up until now, Dress Bank has never run out of stock. “I’ll step out of the house on a particular day to collect the donations. Considering the number of donators, I will choose a day and would travel to the places,” says Nasar.

After dry cleaning, they are either kept in the store or sent across to the needy. “We always recommend the woman to come directly to the store to choose the outfit. When the family doesn’t have the finance to travel a long distance, or if any of the members are ill, I will send it directly or seek the help of KSRTC,” explains Nasar.

The collections are sold free of cost and the bride doesn’t have to return them. “If customers want to help more people, they can return them,” says Nasar.