STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Embezzlement case: RBG Enterprises brothers allege blackmail by younger sibling

Directors of Mattancherry-based RBG Enterprises Rajkumar Gupta and Vishnukant Gupta on Thursday denied allegations of embezzlement of the company’s fund.

Published: 24th September 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Directors of Mattancherry-based RBG Enterprises Rajkumar Gupta and Vishnukant Gupta on Thursday denied allegations of embezzlement of the company’s fund. Instead, they have alleged that the criminal case filed by their younger brother Mahesh Kumar Gupta was “out of greed” and aimed at “blackmailing” them for the family property.

“The company’s statutory auditors have certified that all family business related loans have been repaid in full. Certificates from two independent chartered accountants have confirmed that there is no diversion of funds,” the statement said.

“The police have handed over the case to the Crime Branch only on account of the figure of `60 crore as they cannot investigate a case concerning more than Rs 1 crore. The district court has rejected the anticipatory bail application which is now under appeal with the High Court. The district court has not gone into the merits of the case,” the statement added.

They said their younger brother Mahesh Kumar Gupta and father Radha Ballabh Gupta have disowned the family petition agreement signed by all on September 15, 2016, and on account of their refusal to honour the family agreement, the entire matter of family partition was in different courts including the NCLT.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
No mass gatherings in districts with over 5% Covid positivity rate: Centre
Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)
10-year-old moves HC against Karnataka’s language policy
Ashraf Ali and Sultana Khatoon (Left), Vikas Uniyal and Sushma Uniyal (Right)
Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to save life of each other's spouse
Teresa and Augnes recite the national anthems of countries at St John’s Cathedral in Brisbane | Express
Kerala sisters from Australia recite national anthems of 193 countries, win hearts, world record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp