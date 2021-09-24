Embezzlement case: RBG Enterprises brothers allege blackmail by younger sibling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Directors of Mattancherry-based RBG Enterprises Rajkumar Gupta and Vishnukant Gupta on Thursday denied allegations of embezzlement of the company’s fund. Instead, they have alleged that the criminal case filed by their younger brother Mahesh Kumar Gupta was “out of greed” and aimed at “blackmailing” them for the family property.

“The company’s statutory auditors have certified that all family business related loans have been repaid in full. Certificates from two independent chartered accountants have confirmed that there is no diversion of funds,” the statement said.

“The police have handed over the case to the Crime Branch only on account of the figure of `60 crore as they cannot investigate a case concerning more than Rs 1 crore. The district court has rejected the anticipatory bail application which is now under appeal with the High Court. The district court has not gone into the merits of the case,” the statement added.

They said their younger brother Mahesh Kumar Gupta and father Radha Ballabh Gupta have disowned the family petition agreement signed by all on September 15, 2016, and on account of their refusal to honour the family agreement, the entire matter of family partition was in different courts including the NCLT.