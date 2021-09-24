Kerala youths join Global Climate Strike

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Along with 16 cities across the country, youngsters from Kerala are coming together for a global strike called by the Delhi-based organisation Youth for Climate India, in front of the Secretariat in the capital city from 9am to 11am on Friday. Holding placards and posters, young climate activists plan to create awareness about climate change and draw the attention of the global leaders and policymakers to implement some concrete measures to combat the crisis.

“This is the second time we are organising a standing protest in the state. A similar protest was organised in Palakkad last year where less than 10 people participated due to Covid protocol. However, we were able to spread the message of climate change to the public. Even the placards and posters were made with reused or repurposed materials,” said Kiran M K, Kerala coordinator of the Youth for Climate India Foundation. “The ‘strike’ as part of the Global Day of Action will raise awareness about climate change and steps to be taken by the public and policymakers to reduce global warming,” added Kiran.

The Global Climate Strike is an extension of the Fridays For Future movement started by Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. This is the sixth edition of the strike which has already covered over 3,000 places across the globe. This year, the theme of the strike is ‘Covid and Climate Justice’. As part of the programme, campaigns and events will be held by young climate activists and volunteers simultaneously in different cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Pune, Chandigarh and Kolkata.

“Many recent reports by the department of science and technology have revealed how climate change and global warming is going to have drastic effects and can even lead to coastal erosion and other natural calamities. Since there are hardly any climate change advocacy groups for youth, we thought of coming up with an advocacy group to offer a platform for youngsters to voice out their concerns for the environment,” says Vijay Sehrawat, co-founder of Youth For Climate India and a documentary filmmaker. While some cities have framed a list of demands for meaningful climate action from governments, others will be creating general awareness among the public.

“Some of the demands include stopping the indiscriminate felling of trees, implementing rainwater harvesting, restoration of ponds and construction of animal bridges over highways for the safe movement of animals. Though last year, some cities conducted events online due to the pandemic scare, all the campaigns and events will be conducted offline this year taking the necessary precautions,” said Vijay.

All you need to know

The Global Climate Strike or the Global Week for Future held from September 20 to 27 is a global movement to draw attention to the climate crisis

Throughout the week, the activists across the globe come together to tackle localised climatic issues and draw the attention of the government

Greta Thunberg, a teenage Swedish activist who started demanding political action against climate change and protested at the Swedish parliament is one of the key faces of the climate change movement