Southern Naval Command organises sail parade

To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) organised a sail parade in the Ernakulam channel on Thursday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) organised a sail parade in the Ernakulam channel on Thursday. A total of 75 personnel, including children from Navy Children School, participated in the event.  SNC Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla was the chief guest of the event. 

