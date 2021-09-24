Southern Naval Command organises sail parade

KOCHI: To commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) organised a sail parade in the Ernakulam channel on Thursday. A total of 75 personnel, including children from Navy Children School, participated in the event. SNC Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla was the chief guest of the event.
