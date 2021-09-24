Take it up a notch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Apple’s new iPhone 13 was launched with minor updates from the previous models at a much-anticipated event recently. The iPhone 13 will come in four different variants- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 pro Max.

The launch was a package of minor updates. The iPhone 13 series will be out on sale today. Though the 13 series does look a lot similar to the 12 series, it comes with two main updates worth talking about - display and camera. All four have brighter screens and a high-dynamic-range format. The 13 pros offer 1,200 nits peak brightness and 1,000 nits on the iPhone 13. This time, the series comes with a 20 per cent smaller notch, the face ID, and selfie camera are all compressed a bit.

The 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max is coming with an impressive update - a 120 Hz refresh rate, or like Apple calls it, the ‘Pro Motion Adaptive Refresh rate’. Brighter screens and a higher refresh rate doesn’t seem to have affected the battery performance. When compared to iPhone 12 series, it offers two and a half more hours. The 13 series runs on the new A15 Bionic chipset. The pros have a 5 core GPU, and the regulars come with a 4 core.

The iPhone 13 series showcases an evident leap in camera design. The 13 and 13 mini have a dual camera set up placed diagonally in its new layout. Both the cameras are 12 megapixels with large sensors and also feature sensor-shift optical image stabilisation on the main sensor. But the 13 pro and 13 pro max have 12mp triple cameras with wide apertures. The ultra-wide can also shoot macro photos.

One can shoot cinematic-style moments with iPhone 13’s new video modes — cinematic and ProRes. The cinematic mode offers a smooth focus racking and AI-based depth detection that lets you adjust the level of fake blur and focus rack between subjects. The ProRes feature available exclusively for the Pro variants can record 4K video at 30 frames per second. But it is restricted to only those models that have storage allotments of 256GB or more.

Specs

Chipset: A15 Bionic

Storage: 128GB

Camera for iPhone 13 and Mini: Dual camera with 12 megapixel

13 Pro and Pro Max: Triple camera with 12 megapixels

Colours: Pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and red