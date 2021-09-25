STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi-based startup chosen for Centre’s digital project

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union government has chosen Aceware FinTech Services Pvt Ltd, a fintech startup mentored by the Kerala Startup Mission and registered with Startup India, as the partner for the special drive launched for the digital on-boarding of street vendors in Kerala. With the drive launched as part of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), a special micro-credit facility for street vendors, the Centre aims to bring 8.68 lakh street vendors across the country online. 

“The drive aims to accelerate the on-boarding of street vendors on the UPI QR code and handhold them to start accepting and making digital payment transactions. Five major aggregators including Aceware (Acemoney) have agreed to participate in the 45-day programme for digitally on-boarding the street vendors with the BHIM-UPI QR code on a pro bono basis,” said the Ministry of Electronics and IT in a statement.

In Kerala, Aceware FinTech Services will cover 5,487 street vendors in 50 cities as part of the project. The remaining will be covered in a later stage.  “We are delighted to associate with the government in this initiative. The drive will help increase the operational efficiency of street vendors and will provide greater convenience for them as well as their customers,” said Nimisha J Vadakkan, managing director, Aceware.

