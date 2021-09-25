Cops get clues on gangs moving funds for money launderers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After thwarting a plot by a five-member gang to rob a car transporting money from Kochi to Thrissur, the police have stumbled upon the activities of specialised gangs in the city that transport hawala money. According to police officers, there are gangs that take up the task of delivering hawala money safely for professional money launderers (PMLs) to designated persons belonging to the network. “We suspect that an information leak from within the gang resulted in plotting the robbery,” said an officer.

“Physically moving funds from one place to another is a core activity of PMLs. As it’s the most risky job, gangs get paid well for accomplishing the task,” said an intelligence officer. On July 8, a team of Nedumbassery police station picked up five members of the gang who were sitting inside a parked car at Kariyad signal junction.

The police team soon rounded up the gang members after they found the registration number of the car fake. While the original registration number was KL-48 H 606, the gang used KL-07 CD 0919 as the number plate to avoid detection.

Though two members of the gang fled the spot on seeing the police, they were later nabbed on July 29.

The arrested people are identified as Athul, 30, of Malappuram; Anshif, 19, of Chavakkad, Thrissur; Vibeesh, 21, of Kozhikode; Rinshad, 24, of Malappuram; and Ratheesh M R, 30, of Nilambur, Malappuram.

According to police, the gang recruits youth in the age group of 18 to 23 for transporting the money. They are given cars and money for the purpose. “It was during interrogation that the arrested gang members revealed the details about their plot to rob the hawala money. The gang also arranges lawyers if the members are arrested,” said the officer. Inputs show that as the activities of PMLs have increased in the last few years in the state, the their cash-carrying network has also become more organised.