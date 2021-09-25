Daily Covid vaccine count: How much is ideal?

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A recent gesture by Health Minister Veena George of felicitating a junior public health nurse from Chengannur for administering 893 vaccinations in seven-and-a-half hours had kicked up

a row. Ever since, the health experts in the state have been divided about the number of vaccinations a professional should be performing in a day.

While some insist that a vaccinator should not be administering over 150 jabs a day, others claim the quality will not be impacted even if 500 shots are given by a single professional in a day. Now, senior officials from the state’s health department have come forward condemning the minister’s gesture, saying it sends out a wrong message to the public. Experts claim that the medical fraternity prefers vaccinators not to administer more than 150 jabs daily, to uphold quality.

They add that Covid vaccination, which is a valuable act aimed at helping society mitigate the dangerous pandemic, needs to be done with maximum planning and supervision. This may be compromised when a professional has to perform around 900 vaccinations in a day.

“The same person administering 500 or 600 vaccinations daily cannot be allowed at any cost. The minister herself appreciating such practices will give a wrong message to the society. We do not let our staff do more than 200 vaccinations a day in any condition,” said a health official from Ernakulam, adding that in cases of emergency, they arrange more hands.

Spillage, exertion allegations baseless: DMO

Those in support of mass vaccination say that the claims regarding spillage when a professional performs too many vaccinations is baseless because the Covid jab is designed so as to avoid spillage or formation of air bubbles.Thiruvananthapuram District Medical Officer Dr Shinu K S said there is no harm in administering more vaccinations in a day.

He added that the vials and vaccines are designed in such a way that only the stipulated dose would enter the syringes without fail and there would not be any spillage or variation in quantity.“One shot takes only a minute to perform. The daily duty time for a vaccinator is around five hours. So, they can end up performing up to 200 vaccinations. Even if the number goes up, it does not give much of a struggle for the vaccinator, as the syringes do not need extra exertion and do not have air bubbles. There is no chance of spillage also,” the DMO added.

Proper planning can save time

Other experts claim that the jab count of a vaccinator can be increased with proper planning. If there are more people to load vaccines in the syringe, the process will be faster. In many of the situations, the same vaccinator would be loading and injecting the vaccine.

A block medical officer in Ernakulam, who had conducted 5,000 vaccinations in a single day, said that proper planning and management can save time.He pointed out that if a vaccination officer’s duty is for six hours, that person can give up to 360 vaccinations in a day. “If there are five people administering vaccines, there should be at least 10 supporting registration. People from other fields can be mobilised for facilitating the groundwork,” he added.

100-150 shots in a day can influence the vaccinator’s ability to perform them with maximum efficiency

What goes wrong?

Health experts listed a series of flaws with performing more than 150 vaccinations in a day.

Infection control practices cannot be maintained efficiently

Waste management and cleaning will not be smooth

Loading of the vaccine will not be accurate

There could be a misuse of the vaccine

There are chances of Adverse Event Following Immunisation

Chances of spillage

National guidelines for vaccination

The national guidelines for vaccination stipulate a vaccinator should be relieved after performing a maximum of 200 jabs. Every session should be managed by a five-member team with defined responsibilities.