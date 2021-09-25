STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISRO case: HC seeks CBI’s view on Siby Mathews’ plea

The High Court on Friday sought CBI’s view on a petition filed by former DGP Siby Mathews,

Published: 25th September 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday sought CBI’s view on a petition filed by former DGP Siby Mathews, fourth accused in a case relating to conspiracy to frame former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 espionage case, challenging the sessions court order imposing a time limit on the pre-arrest bail granted to him.

While granting bail to him, the sessions court had held that “after a period of 60 days from the date of this order, the petitioner has to resort to remedies provided in Section 437 or 439 of the CrPC or such other remedies as are advised to him.”

