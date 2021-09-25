STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man impersonates as Coast Guard officer for fraud, held

A Malappuram native was arrested by police for impersonating a Coast Guard officer and swindling money from people.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Malappuram native was arrested by police for impersonating a Coast Guard officer and swindling money from people. The arrested was identified as Ameer Soofiyan, 25, Peelakkal House, Kainodu, Malappuram. 

Police said the accused introduced himself as an assistant commandant of Indian Coast Guard to youngsters in Ernakulam and collected `6 lakh promising to get them jobs in Coast Guard and Indian Navy. He used to wear the Coast Guard uniform of assistant commandant to convince  people about his post. 

