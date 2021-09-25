Muthoot Square residents suffer due to unscientific drainage construction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of Muthoot Square at Durbar Hall Road have been at the receiving end of a development project gone wrong. The new drains along the road constructed under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) resemble mini mounts and are blocking the vehicles of residents. One such harried resident has filed a case against the contractor and the CSML for damaging her vehicle.

“Recently, when one of the residents of Muthoot residential complex tried to drive into the building basement, her luxury car got stuck on the big mound at the gate,” said a resident. The car remained dangling like a see-saw over the drain, added the resident. “The situation is the same along the entire road,” they added.

Residents say the works were carried out during the night. “Hence, we were unable to tell them to leave a path for vehicles,” said another resident. “When we raised objections, the contractor started making unreasonable suggestions. When I asked him to reduce the height of the drain, he told me to get my gates replaced. They said the problem will resolve itself once the road is also developed. However, it might take another three years for that to happen,” said a resident.

Another resident said the workers demolished the compound wall for the project, but it is yet to be reconstructed. “There are many issues concerning the project. The drains that have been constructed to ensure proper flow of sewage water are doing the exact opposite,” another resident said. “The stagnant water is becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” a nearby shopkeeper said.

Even the laying of electric cables has prompted some residents to take a legal course of action. “The contractors for the electric work are bullying people into giving up space to erect the towers. They are not bothered about having a dialogue with the residents,” said a resident. “It could have been a good project. However, the way they have implemented it is proving counter productive,” said a resident.