Anti-Terrorism Squad reprobes robbery case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is reprobing the case in which a 14-member gang robbed a house in Perumbavoor on August, 2016, impersonating as vigilance officials. They took away 55 sovereigns of gold ornaments, `25,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a tablet.

Though earlier investigation had found that a few accused including one Shamnad, 32, of Ponnani, had taken part in the robbery to raise money to fund terrorist activities, the probe did not make much headway.

Shamnad was granted a bail after the police failed to file a chargesheet within 90 days.

However, after the accused violated bail conditions, the ATS arrested him on April 8. “We have questioned Shamnad again. A few terror suspects were into robbery to raise money between 2000 and 2016. There is a robbery case against notorious LeT operative Thadiyantavide Nazeer, who along with a few other robbed a jewellery in 2002,” a senior officer said.