Active cases decline; 80 per cent migrant labourers get first dose in district

KOCHI: Life is slowly returning to normal in Kochi. With the vaccination progressing steadily, restrictions are being lifted, the latest being the decision to allow dining-in at eateries. The decline in active Covid cases in the district has also come as a relief.

As of now, around 21,000 Covid patients are under treatment in the district. The number of active cases was over 32,000 on September 2. The doctors too said there was a decline in the number of Covid patients turning up at hospitals since last week.

“Following Covid protocol in public places and while interacting with others is the key to fight the virus. The health department is not letting its guard down and is prepared to deal with any unforeseen situation. Normal beds, ICU wards and ventilator facilities are being provided as and when required,” said district medical officer N K Kuttapan.

Meanwhile, 80% migrant workers in the district have received the first dose of the vaccine. Arrangements have been made to make vaccines available from nearby vaccination centres to migrant labourers since Saturday. The labourers should check the slots available in vaccination centres nearby. They can book the slots after registration and go to the vaccination centre with the reference number provided.

“We aim to complete the first dose vaccination of migrant workers by the end of the month. All primary and community health centres, taluk and district hospitals as well as other health centres have been directed to vaccinate migrant labourers on priority basis,” said district labour officer P M Firoz.

2,572 new Covid cases

Kochi: Another 2,572 new Covid cases and 635 recoveries were reported in the district on Sunday, with the TPR at 15.12%. Four healthcare workers and three migrant labourers were among the latest to test positive. The highest number of cases were reported from Puthenvelikkara (90) and Pallipuram (89).