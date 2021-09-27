Monson’s ‘museum-like’ house was epicentre of his fraud, say Kochi police

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Self-styled antique collector Monson Mavunkal’s house at Vyloppilly Lane in Kaloor was the epicentre for his fraudulent operations, according to the police. A preliminary probe has revealed that Monson used to cater to many high-profile customers.

Reports say top police officers and celebrities including film actors frequently visited his house. Photographs and videos of such visits by several distinguished personalities, including a former state police chief, are now circulating on social media platforms.

Monson’s neighbours said they, however, did not know what was going on inside the house. “The house was like a museum. Several people came and went. All the antiques that were displayed in the house were classy and valuable,” said a local resident, who once visited the house. He requested not to be named at this juncture.

The “antique collection” at Monson’s house ranged from ancient holy books to vintage luxury cars. The first edition of the Holy Bible, the books used by Maratha King Chhatrapati Shivaji, the last powerful Mughal emperor Aurangazeb and Mysore Sultan Tipu Sultan, several holy books and documents such as a version of the great epic Mahabharata written in palm leaves, and the paintings of Raja Ravi Varma and Pablo Picasso are some of the items claimed to be in his possession.

However, the veracity of these antiquities is yet to be determined. As per Monson’s social media pages, he is a patron of the Pravasi Malayali Federation and chairman of the Kosmos Group and the Kalinga Kaliyan Foundation. He also claimed to be a philanthropist, actor, world peace promoter, speaker, motivator, and a renowned cosmetologist.

“A detailed inquiry into his frauds is under way,” said M J Sojan, SP, Crime Branch.