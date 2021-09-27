Operation P-Hunt: Cops arrest two

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two persons were arrested in the Rural police limits on Sunday as part of the Operation P-Hunt, a special police drive that aims to track down those who view and share child pornographic content.

Biju, 48, of Aluva, and Jibin, 31, of Binanipuram, were the arrested persons, the police said. Besides, the police have booked 26 more persons and filed a report against them before the court in this regard.

As many as 31 mobile phones and other accessories were seized in the raids held at 79 institutions and houses as part of the drive. Every person who was booked had been under the radar of the cyber cell for a while, the police said.