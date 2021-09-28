STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
244 held for drug peddling during week-long police drive in Ernakulam

After Ernakulam district became a fertile ground for drug peddlers, police carried out a week-long special drive and arrested 244 people.

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After Ernakulam district became a fertile ground for drug peddlers, police carried out a week-long special drive and arrested 244 people. The special drive covering the entire Ernakulam Rural police limits was coordinated by district police chief K Karthick. Karthick said 183 cases under NDPS Act, Abkari Act and Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) were registered. 

“It was after formulating a detailed plan that we carried out the operation which lasted over a week covering all police stations in the district. People who were previously involved in drug peddling, illegal brewing and sale of arrack and sale of banned chewing tobacco were under surveillance for the past few weeks. Apart from these, people using online and social media platforms for sale of drugs were monitored by cyber cell and cyber police. After collecting all details, we conducted raids and managed to nab several people who were involved in such anti-social activities,” he said. 

As many as 66 cases were registered under NDPS Act and 81 persons were arrested. Similarly, 50 cases were registered under Abkari Act and 80 persons were arrested. Under COTPA, 83 cases were registered and 83 persons arrested. According to Karthick, from the Perumbavoor area alone, the police could seize banned tobacco worth several lakhs of rupees. 

To end drug menace, police will be initiating Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) against persons who are involved in multiple drug peddling cases.

“Such persons will be put behind bars as part of preventive detention stipulated under KAAPA or banned from entering the district. We are also planning to initiate property attachment of persons who frequently engage in narcotic peddling and smuggling activities,” he said.

There have been two incidents this year in which large quantities of MDMA drugs were recovered by police and Excise respectively. Many drug-peddling gangs are moving to Kochi as demand for narcotic substances and drugs have increased substantially.

