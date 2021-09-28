STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Bandh peaceful in Ernakulam

The hartal announced by CPM in the state on Monday in support of the Bharath bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation, was peaceful in Ernakulam.

Students of various colleges and universities partcipate in a protest to support farmers' 'Bharat Bandh' (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hartal announced by CPM in the state on Monday in support of the Bharath bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation, was peaceful in Ernakulam. The hartal was supported by Congress-led UDF. Though  KSRTC operated limited services,  private buses and autorickshaws stayed off the road. Kochi Metro operated passenger services as usual.

