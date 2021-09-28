Bharat Bandh peaceful in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hartal announced by CPM in the state on Monday in support of the Bharath bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation, was peaceful in Ernakulam. The hartal was supported by Congress-led UDF. Though KSRTC operated limited services, private buses and autorickshaws stayed off the road. Kochi Metro operated passenger services as usual.