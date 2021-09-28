STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi startup goes global

ShopDoc, a Kochi-based hospital application for patient referrals and smart doctor deployment, has launched three special services for the Gulf countries.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ShopDoc, a Kochi-based hospital application for patient referrals and smart doctor deployment, has launched three special services for the Gulf countries. It aims to provide quality healthcare facilities to the burgeoning Indian diaspora community across the region.

Incubated by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), ShopDoc is one of the few selected startups that would be participating in the GITEX Future Stars 2021, the biggest startup event in the West Asia, North Africa and South Asian regions. It will be held at Dubai World Centre between October 17 and 20. 
KSUM Chief Executive Officer Shri John M Thomas said it is heartening to note ShopDoc has decided to launch its facilities with the Indian expatriate community as intended beneficiaries. 

