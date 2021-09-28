STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nature and me

Rhythmic Retreats offers a brief glimpse into English professor Dr Chitra Thrivikraman Nair’s thoughts and dreams

Published: 28th September 2021

By Krishna P S  
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rhythmic Retreats by academician and poet Dr Chitra Thrivikraman Nair explores many dimensions - including the symbiotic relationship between nature and humans and her life experiences over the years. They are her musings, written in a language of self-reflection, bordering on a personal, yet formal line. 

The poetry collection contains 35 short poems. The book opens with Music of Nature where the poet explores all that she loves about nature — the snow, lightning and the rain “striking harmonious notes in our discordant existence”. Many of her poems are about nature — the haunting beauty of it, the serenity of it, the unpredictability and loveliness of it. In some ways, the poet wants to become one with nature, blend into the music it has to offer “and dance to the tune of nature”. 

Her dreams, her wishes and nightmares are all connected to the environment around her. She knows nature is a mother. However, in fury, she’s a demon (Floods of Despair). The poetry also covers the world at large. In Plea to Mankind, she asks “Better not be humane humans/In this shattered world of uncertainties?”. It is a naive wish for a world ahead where selfless love and goodwill are eternal doctrines.

In Dark Clouds, she confronts her lockdown days. People are confined to one place, devoid of touch and thrust into new ways of life, new rules, with danger around every corner, in the air. “Like scenes in a horror movie/We wait for the next,” she says. She is “Surrounded with prayers and lingering cries/No signs of happiness/In a world confined to silence”. 

