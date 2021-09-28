Watch what your child is eating

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

KOCHI: One and a half-year-old who had a peanut stuck in her trachea last Sunday got a new lease of life after undergoing a successful procedure at Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC) Hospital, Kochi. The procedure was performed by the team led by ENT surgeon Dr V D Pradeep Kumar. 

After the peanut got stuck, the child, a native of Kodungallur, had a persistent cough and breathing difficulty. Though he regained his strength after a while, it was noticed he is making an odd sound while breathing and was rushed to the nearby hospital. Even after an X-Ray doctors couldn’t find anything.
Later, on Monday, when his health deteriorated and he started experiencing severe breathing difficulty, he was brought to EMC. Dr Pradeep, who understood that the unusual sound while breathing was due to the food item stuck in the trachea, immediately admitted the child to paediatric ICU. 

“It could have been fatal if it stayed any longer in the trachea. When we located the stuck peanut, it was already partially expanded. The peanut had to be broken into two pieces and taken out,” added Dr Pradeep. 

