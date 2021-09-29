STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fashioned from scraps

Use-less forges a new path in sustainable fashion by using waste materials to create vibrant designer T-shirts

Published: 29th September 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: The emergence of the fast fashion culture has become a menace to the environment. The consumer’s growing appetite for the latest trends has led to non-degradable items piling up in landfills and synthetic microfibers polluting the world’s oceans. To buck the trend and promote sustainable alternatives for fast fashion, two ad folks — Jimmy Varghese and Hazarika Mayukh — have started a label Use-less. The homegrown brand started by curating t-shirts made of 100% textile waste — using 70% recycled cotton and 30% polyester from PET bottles.

As per reports, the fashion industry contributes 10% to total global carbon emissions and consumes the second-highest amount of water in the world. With Use-less, the founders are trying not to be a part of the statistics. At Use-less tees, textile waste sourced from the Indian fashion industry and polyester from plastic bottles are respun into yarn. “Though many brands have switched to sustainable mode using the natural fabric cotton, they are not fully sustainable as they depend on the highly water-intensive plant. Since we use 70% recycled cotton, one Use-less T-shirt saves nearly 1,700l of water,” says the duo.

Once customers are done using the T-shirt, they can send it back. Depending on the condition it would be either upcycled or downcycled. “No fabric will end up as a landfill. Either it’ll be remade, or it may end up as cushions and even bricks. Carbon footprint is also reduced as sourcing of materials and production happen at the same place,” says Hazarika Mayukh.

The founders say the brand is an open book. Instead of sticking to just fabric waste, the founders are trying to use many waste materials, including coconut fibre and many more. “We are in the process of researching materials that can be recycled. The brand uses useless materials and is asking people to use less,” adds Jimmy Varghese.

Breaking the mould
For a long time, sustainable fashion has been typecast as dull. The clothing has a minimal take, it is loose-fitting and the colours are neutral leaving the consumers with not many options. However, Use-less collections bring in a new dimension to sustainability by making them catchy and vibrant. With bold and yet simple designs and the brand name inked on the T-shirt, it lets people follow sustainability fashionably. 

“Sustainability doesn’t have to be boring. Our collections are youthful and energetic and have a variety of colours available in unisex sizing. Though we have begun with T-shirts, we will bring shirts, bags, and an array of products in the future,” says Jimmy.

Price: starts from I1,300

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp