Fashioned from scraps

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The emergence of the fast fashion culture has become a menace to the environment. The consumer’s growing appetite for the latest trends has led to non-degradable items piling up in landfills and synthetic microfibers polluting the world’s oceans. To buck the trend and promote sustainable alternatives for fast fashion, two ad folks — Jimmy Varghese and Hazarika Mayukh — have started a label Use-less. The homegrown brand started by curating t-shirts made of 100% textile waste — using 70% recycled cotton and 30% polyester from PET bottles.

As per reports, the fashion industry contributes 10% to total global carbon emissions and consumes the second-highest amount of water in the world. With Use-less, the founders are trying not to be a part of the statistics. At Use-less tees, textile waste sourced from the Indian fashion industry and polyester from plastic bottles are respun into yarn. “Though many brands have switched to sustainable mode using the natural fabric cotton, they are not fully sustainable as they depend on the highly water-intensive plant. Since we use 70% recycled cotton, one Use-less T-shirt saves nearly 1,700l of water,” says the duo.

Once customers are done using the T-shirt, they can send it back. Depending on the condition it would be either upcycled or downcycled. “No fabric will end up as a landfill. Either it’ll be remade, or it may end up as cushions and even bricks. Carbon footprint is also reduced as sourcing of materials and production happen at the same place,” says Hazarika Mayukh.

The founders say the brand is an open book. Instead of sticking to just fabric waste, the founders are trying to use many waste materials, including coconut fibre and many more. “We are in the process of researching materials that can be recycled. The brand uses useless materials and is asking people to use less,” adds Jimmy Varghese.

Breaking the mould

For a long time, sustainable fashion has been typecast as dull. The clothing has a minimal take, it is loose-fitting and the colours are neutral leaving the consumers with not many options. However, Use-less collections bring in a new dimension to sustainability by making them catchy and vibrant. With bold and yet simple designs and the brand name inked on the T-shirt, it lets people follow sustainability fashionably.

“Sustainability doesn’t have to be boring. Our collections are youthful and energetic and have a variety of colours available in unisex sizing. Though we have begun with T-shirts, we will bring shirts, bags, and an array of products in the future,” says Jimmy.

Price: starts from I1,300