Innovative Farmer Award for Reji Joseph

He was selected for his contributions in developing a high-yield variety of cardamom and developing new farming techniques.

Published: 29th September 2021 06:45 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Reji Joseph Njallani, a farmer of Kattappana in Idukki, has bagged the Innovative Farmer Award 2021, instituted by the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (NAARM) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The award was announced during the foundation day celebration of NAARM by director Srinivasa Rao on September 1. As the programme was organised on a virtual platform, Reji received the citation and certificate on Friday. He was selected for his contributions in developing a high-yield variety of cardamom and developing new farming techniques.

