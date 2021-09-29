Kochi Metro’s e-auto feeder service programme kicks off

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has issued licenses to autorickshaws for conducting feeder services from metro stations. The KMRL has selected the Maharajas station for a pilot e-auto programme with pre-issued tickets. Commuters from any station can take feeder e-auto tickets as shared or single journeys.“Approximately seven tickets were issued on Tuesday from various stations. Efforts are being made to encourage customers to utilise this service. Based on the feedback of the trial for one week, service shall be extended to other stations,” said a statement.

Meanwhile, the Kochi Metro is organising an exhibition-cum-sale of products made out of waste materials at the Edappally Metro station from 8am to 8pm on October 2. Those who make such products — ranging from home decor to stationery — and are interested in exhibiting them can register for the event through www.kochimetro.org.