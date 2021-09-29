KSRTC’s ‘on-demand’ services a big hit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a first-of-its-kind experiment by KSRTC. While struggling with Covid’s impact, nobody thought that a ‘Bus on Demand’ (BOND) service that caters to the need of office-goers would get such good patronage. Giving the feeling of an ‘own vehicle’, the services became an instant hit among Kochiites. “It was started as an ‘on-demand service for office-goers across the state. Under Ernakulam depot, we have two services -- one from North Paravoor to advocate-general’s office in the capital and Kochi to MG University, Kottayam. They saw immense success during the second wave of Covid. Instead of travelling in packed regular buses, the BOND services have given a comfortable travel experience to them,” said said DTO V M Thajudheen Sahib.

Employees of Kochi depot and regular passengers celebrated the first anniversary of the BOND services on Tuesday. “Considering the success of the ongoing services, we are thinking of expanding them to other areas as well. We have already received requests to ply buses to Kakkanad collectorate, NGO Quarters and High Court to and from Kottayam,” he said.

Beside the discount on the ticket charges, the service has provided seamless connectivity to the passengers from the remotest areas. “Though we charge a bit more than normal fare, the services offered more safety during the Covid times. Most of them travel along with their colleagues, instead of strangers. Besides, we sanitise the bus after every trip. Passengers will be able to get down at any place of their choice and receive additional monetary benefits on longer trips,” said an official.

As only passengers who pre-booked the service can board the bus, the agency has also arranged parking facilities at the respective depots. Amid all positive responses, officials also clarify that the patronage for regular trips in non-peak hours is still far from desired levels. “Still, we are not getting enough returns from regular services. Though we get regular revenue through ‘BOND card’, there is a lack of additional revenue as we are witnessing fewer passengers during the non-peak hours. While continuing with the BOND services, we are hoping that restrictions on the number of onboard passengers will be eased soon,” added the official.