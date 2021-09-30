STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Conman Monson used accomplices’ accounts to receive money

Monson played it smart by attempting to ensure that no trail of money was left in his name while duping people of crores of rupees.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Monson played it smart by attempting to ensure that no trail of money was left in his name while duping people of crores of rupees. According to persons close to Monson, not much money was transferred to his bank account. He got most of it transferred to his accomplices’ accounts, including those of his makeup man Joshy, former driver Ajith Nettoor, and two other employees, Jaison and Jishnu. Monson managed the accounts of these persons. When someone enquired, he would say RBI has frozen his savings bank account.

Pala native Rajeev, who had lodged a complaint against Monson relating to the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, said that he was cheated of around `2 crore citing fake documents of HSBC savings bank account and a FEMA tribunal order. Monson had offered Rajeev a business partnership once RBI releases his frozen money.

“A sum of `1.67 crore transferred to the accounts of Joshy, Jaison, Jishnu and Ajith, all said to be Monson’s accomplices, as directed by Monson. Some amount was handed over directly to him,” he said.
Following his complaint, the Crime Branch registered a financial fraud case against Monson and launched an inquiry. The investigation officers on Wednesday collected Rajeev’s statements at the Crime Branch office in Kochi.

Shaji Cherayil, the manager of Sreevalsam Group chairman who lost a sum of `6.27 crore, said they too transferred an amount of `1.4 crore to makeup artist Joshy’s account. “However, we made a majority of the transactions directly to Monson’s bank account. That was how the Crime Branch Pathanamthitta unit unearthed his fraud,” Shaji said. For the Sreevalsam Group, an interest-free loan was offered rather than business partnership, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monson Mavunkal
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp