Gujarati couple dupes Kochi businessman of Rs 1 crore, arrested

Duo contacted him promising to arrange a sugar export deal, say cops

Published: 30th September 2021 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Gujarati couple was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating a businessman based in Kochi after promising to arrange a deal for exporting highly refined sugar from Brazil to Ghana. The arrested were identified as Mrunnal Divedhya and wife Kajal Mrunnal, natives of Chandrapur near Surat, Gujarat. 

According to police, the incident occurred some months ago when the couple approached the Tripunithura native who was engaged in export and import business promising to arrange a sugar export deal.

“The couple contacted the businessman promising a deal to export and import high-quality ICUMSA 45 category sugar from Brazil to Ghana. The couple claimed that they were into agro-food business and were familiar with exporters and importers of sugar. They also ran a dubious company named Kajal Agro Food in Surat,” a police officer.

The accused later asked the complainant to transfer `1 crore as advance showing a fake ‘bill of lading’ to their account. After receiving the amount, the duo told the victim that cargo movement had been completed. They also claimed that an amount was sent to the account of the victim by showing fake bank transaction details. 

“However, suspicious of the bank transactions, the businessman verified all the available documents and realised the cheating and lodged a complaint at Maradu police station,” a police officer said. An investigation based on mobile phone tower location of the accused helped in tracing them. They were arrested from a place near Surat. Both were produced in a court in Kochi and remanded in judicial custody.

