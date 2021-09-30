STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Injecting life into West Kochi canals

Aleema, a native of Thuruthy Colony, still remembers the free-flowing Kalvathy canal of her younger years.

The Kalvathy Canal in Fort Kochi that was cleaned as part of a drive by Kochi Corporation | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Based on an in-depth report prepared by the irrigation department on the waterways of West Kochi, the corporation has restarted the cleaning of canals.Though the report blames dumping of garbage and encroachment as the reasons for the deterioration of canals, corporation officials are in no hurry to reclaim the land

Aleema and many others in the area have been battling serious illnesses caused by pollution in the canals in West Kochi. And now, the Kochi Corporation has stepped in to clean up the canals again, thanks to a detailed report prepared by the irrigation department.

The report has pointed out that many of these canals have been severely encroached for constructing roads. Due to rampant illegal constructions, several bottlenecks have been formed and water transport has lost relevance among the public. The canal has been thus relegated to the status of a dumping area.
Though the corporation is not looking to reclaim encroached lands anytime soon, it has already kick-started the renovation of Kalvathy canal, along with major canals such as Manthra, Rameswaram, Pandarachira, Pashnithodu, Islandthodu, Athipozhithodu, Vathuruthythodu and Pallichalthodu in the area.

Mayor M Anilkumar 
kick-started the renovation works at Santhom Colony near Pandarachira last week. “We need a people-participatory approach in canal renovation. There will be stringent action against those who dump garbage into the revived canals hereafter. We are also planning to set up CCTV cameras in these areas soon,” he said.

The corporation plans to carry out the cleaning drive of the 30 canals in the city in partnership with the irrigation department and Ayyankali Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme. According to irrigation department officials, the canals need to be at sea level to achieve long-term goals. “As canals and sea are at different ground levels, the natural flow of water is non-existent in most of them during non-monsoon months. Proper flow of water itself will propel these canals back to life,” said an official. The official also pointed out the need for a long-term plan to end large-scale encroachment of canals.

“We have to put an end to encroachments and dumping of waste, which has hindered the functioning of tidal canals in the region. If we ensure regular flow of water by removing the bottlenecks, the canal will remain clean throughout the year,” added the official.
 

