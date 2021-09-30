Into an artist’s life

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahalya Rajendran’s paintings is a glimpse into her world — a childhood spent near the picturesque wildness of Thenmala forest. Her recent works displayed at the contemporary art exhibition Lokame Tharavadu are a product of the lockdown days she spent in Baroda where she is a post-graduate student in Fine Arts. After the first lockdown eased, she came back home to Kollam, where her childhood memories inspired her new series of paintings.

“It was the first time after years I spent such a long time at home. That brought back all the memories of playing with my friends, taking care of ducks, the vast paddy fields and small ponds. The sombre days of the lockdown formed a big part of it too,” says the young artist. She paints only about what she knows and has experienced. Frequent visits from wild animals, fishing in nearby ponds with a porous white towel, playing house with coconut shells, collecting lotus seeds with her aunt and the days spent in Baroda. “One day, while in Baroda, my friends and I decided to collect honey from a honeycomb we saw. Three of us collected it and had it in our room. It became one of my series of three paintings called Distance to Honey,” she says.

Many of Ahalya’s stories may be alien to her viewers who haven’t lived the life she has. For instance, one of her frames is about the visit of wild monkeys into her quaint little village. “All of us, our neighbours, all the farmers were trying to chase them away. They destroy the crops, you see. Everyone was clapping, banging utensils, it was a whole commotion,” she quips.

Her earthy colours also help Ahalya’s artworks stand out. But her mix of the old and contemporary also has an attractive element of surrealism to it. Done in acrylic, charcoal and watercolour on wasli paper, they all seem to have a life of their own.

Interestingly, for an artist who perceives the world so much in-depth, Ahalya’s tryst with art began quite recently. “I was never much of a painter when I was young. My elder brother inspired me to paint and study fine arts. The first time I used acrylic paint in my life was at the Government Fine Arts College in Thrissur,” says Ahalya over a phone call from Santiniketan in West Bengal. Ahalya has displayed 13 works at the Kerala State Coir Corporation Ltd, Alappuzha, as part of the Lokame Tharavadu art exhibition.