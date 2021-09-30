Man arrested for robbery after 11 years

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Having refused to let go of the case against Jayesh, 40, of Pala, who stole a set of rubber sheets from a house 11 years ago, the police have finally caught him from a hideout in the capital city. It was in 2010 that the case against Jayesh was registered at Pothanikkad police station.

Though the police conducted a detailed probe into the incident, they couldn’t nab the accused. Finally, he was declared a fugitive after police filed a report in a local court. But his luck ran out when Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthick decided to review the cases in which the accused were yet to be nabbed. A special team was formed to nab such people, and Jayesh was picked up by a team led by inspector Noble Manual.