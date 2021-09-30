STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police case clears path for ED investigation against Monson Mavunkal

That technical obstacle is now out of the way, an ED officer told TNIE.

Monson Mavunkal’s house at Kaloor in Kochi | Express

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Kerala Police having registered cheating cases against self-styled antique collector Monson Mavunkal, the path is now clear for the Enforcement Directorate to initiate an investigation into the fraudster’s dealings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

While top-ranking officers have claimed that the ED had been informed about Monson’s dubious activities in 2019, the central agency was not in a position to take up the matter as no police case was registered against him. That technical obstacle is now out of the way, an ED officer told TNIE.

As police authorities point out that they had collected intelligence input about him and alerted the ED two years ago, the ED officer say the central agency probes such incidents under the PMLA, which does not provide for the registration of a case based on a mere alert. “Maybe the police officers are not familiar with PMLA. Money laundering is dependent on the commission of some predicate offence.

So, only when probe agencies like the police, CBI or NIA register a case that includes offences listed in the schedule of PMLA, can ED register a case,” said the officer. As the ED is an investigation agency, and not an intelligence or law enforcement agency, it cannot act even if an alert against Monson had been issued, the official said. “No case with grave offences were referred to us. We are checking our records to confirm if such an alert was even passed to us in 2019.”

Under the changed circumstances, the ED is conducting a preliminary inquiry into the cheating cases registered against Monson. “Cheating is in the list of offences scheduled under PMLA. In such cases, we conduct a preliminary inquiry and an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) is registered based on the police chargesheet. In serious cases, like the gold smuggling case, the ECIR was registered when the matter was under NIA investigation,” said the source.

