Probe against conman Monson only due to Kerala HC intervention

KOCHI: More evidence is tumbling out on the unholy nexus between a some senior police officers and self-styled antique dealer Monson Mavunkal, with documents showing that the Crime Branch initiated a probe against him only after the Kerala High Court’s intervention in February this year. Before that, it would seem the case had been swept under the carpet.

A case was registered under IPC 420 and 34 at the Pandalam police station on August 5, 2020, against Monson and two of his close aides — Joshi K J of Thrissur and Ajith E V of Idukki — based on a complaint lodged by Rajendran Pillai of Pandalam. However, the case was kept on hold for nearly six months in violation of a circular — issued by none other than former state police chief Loknath Behera on August 17, 2020 — stating all cheating cases involving an amount of `5 crore or above should be probed by the Crime Branch.

Interestingly, some officers are now claiming credit for having exposed Monson after his arrest by a Crime Branch team on Sunday. But it was the High Court directive to the state police department that finally resulted in a probe and his subsequent arrest.

“We moved a petition in the High Court in December 2020 seeking a Crime Branch probe. The case was transferred only because of the High Court intervention,” said lawyer Arun Chandran, counsel for Rajendran Pillai. Arun said they received a favourable verdict in February 2021.

The investigation found that though Monson had many firms in his name, none of them were registered with the Registrar of Companies. His DIN number was also found to be deactivated due to the non-filing of KYC. Intelligence agencies, probing Monson’s activities, have started verifying details of the firms Monson was associated with. “Monson became an additional director of a Thiruvananthapuram-based registered company in 2018 but was removed later. We are verifying certain records to ascertain where he diverted the money to,” said an officer.

CLOSE CONNECTIONS WITH ED, I-T OFFICIALS?

KOCHI: Monson allegedly had connections with top officials in agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax department. In a video clip released on social media, Monson is seen chatting with a person who allegedly lent him money. ”Just tell the ED my name or Patel’s name. The file will be cleared,” he is heard saying. Monson claims that Patel, whose exact details are unknown, is his business partner. He also says Income Tax officials are very close to him. “Don’t worry about them,” he says in the video.