STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sanu’s complete collection to be released soon

Litterateur M K Sanu’s works will soon be released in nine to ten volumes by Samooh, a cooperative social enterprise based in Kochi.

Published: 30th September 2021 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Litterateur MK Sanu’s works will soon be released in nine to ten volumes by Samooh, a cooperative social enterprise based in Kochi. In his literary career spanning 70 years, Sanu has authored over 60 books on various genres. “This is a compilation of more than 60 books written by Sanumaster over the past seventy years as well as several articles published in newspapers,” said S Remesan, editor of Sampoorna Krithikal of M K Sanu, at a press meet.

Sanu has written books in all genres of literature, including autobiography, children’s literature, literary criticism, linguistics, literary studies, travelogues, biographies, and memoirs. The works will be available in digital version as well, said K Chandran Pillai, former MP. Several speeches by Sanu recorded by various media and organisations will also be published.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Planes are parked at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. (File photo| AP)
Taliban govt asks India to resume flights to Kabul in first communication
The woman arrived from Hyderabad on an IndiGo flight (Representational image | PTI)
This sweet gesture by Indigo air hostesses floors flyers onboard delayed flight
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Senior batsmen expressed reservations about Virat Kohli's captaincy
P M Suresh
Brain-dead Kerala man saves several lives with organ donation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp