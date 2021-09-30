Sanu’s complete collection to be released soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Litterateur MK Sanu’s works will soon be released in nine to ten volumes by Samooh, a cooperative social enterprise based in Kochi. In his literary career spanning 70 years, Sanu has authored over 60 books on various genres. “This is a compilation of more than 60 books written by Sanumaster over the past seventy years as well as several articles published in newspapers,” said S Remesan, editor of Sampoorna Krithikal of M K Sanu, at a press meet.

Sanu has written books in all genres of literature, including autobiography, children’s literature, literary criticism, linguistics, literary studies, travelogues, biographies, and memoirs. The works will be available in digital version as well, said K Chandran Pillai, former MP. Several speeches by Sanu recorded by various media and organisations will also be published.