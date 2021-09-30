UDF to move no-confidence motion against town planning committee chief

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The LDF-ruled Kochi Corporation is set for interesting times with the opposition UDF issuing a no-confidence motion notice — backed by ruling front councillor M H M Ashraf — against town planning committee chairperson Sanal Mon J. The notice was submitted to the district collector on Wednesday, said Ashraf while addressing a press meet alongside five UDF councillors.

Coming down heavily on the town planning committee and Mayor M Anilkumar, he raised allegations of corruption over the issues related to the laying of Jio cable, and the Brahmapuram plant. He said the civic administration has little transparency in its functioning, and alleged that the mayor cleared several files related to projects without taking them up with the town planning committee. Ashraf, who had contested the local body polls from the Kochangadi division on a CPM ticket, resigned from the party in January after he was denied the town planning committee chairperson’s post.

Initially, the committee had nine members. Following the death of K K Sivan, the committee now has four seats each for the LDF and UDF. Even if Ashraf abstains from voting, the UDF will have a majority.

The mayor said a whip will be issued when the no-confidence motion comes up for voting. “Ashraf is still a CPM councillor. He has won under the party ticket,” he added. Opposition leader Antony Kureethara, meanwhile, claimed that the UDF now dominates the town planning committee.