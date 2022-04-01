STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cop seeks sex determination test, transpersons stage protest

Around 30 transgender persons participated in the protest march, which the police blocked at the entrance to the station, an officer said.

Published: 01st April 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 06:24 AM

Transgenders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of transgender persons on Thursday took out a protest march to the Aluva East police station alleging that an officer there had directed a few from their community to undergo sex determination tests when they approached with complaints. 

Around 30 transgender persons participated in the protest march, which the police blocked at the entrance to the station, an officer said. The protesters dispersed after a senior officer who reached the police station agreed to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and take appropriate action.

The police officers attached to the station said they directed a few transgender persons to undergo sex determination tests at a government hospital and submit the results after they mentioned themselves as “transwoman” in the complaint. 

Meanwhile, Kerala State Transgender Justice Board member Anil A said there is no reason for any confusion when it comes to registering a case when the victim is a transgender person. “It’s the transgender person who opts for a gender identity as either a male or a female,” Anil said.

