Electric post blocks drain in Elamkunnapuzha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The surface drainage on the roadside near Elamkunnapuzha Government Higher Secondary school is the only way for rainwater to pass. Due to the clogged drainage, the area has been suffering waterlogging for the past five years, say the residents. The issue is now aggravated as a KSEB electric post stands in the middle of the drainage, say the residents.

As garbage gets stuck at the post, water flow gets more disrupted than usual. Since the sides of the drainage were in a dilapidated condition, the Elamkunnapuzha panchayat has started maintenance work two weeks ago. But till now, no action has been taken to uproot the electric post, residents say.

“We requested the panchayat many times to take an initiative to displace the electric post from the drainage. It is difficult for students to navigate the polluted water on the road when it rains. As part of the maintenance work, there are even plans to place slabs. We noticed blockage and the waste getting stuck as it is open drainage. Once the slabs are placed without removing the post any future clogging will go unnoticed,” says T K Aravindan, a social activist.

According to the panchayat president Rasikala Priyaraj, Rs 2 lakh has been spent just on the maintenance work. “What’s the point of incurring huge expenditures when the problem would continue to persist. The electric post can be placed next to the drainage. It is laborious, but a change is mandatory,” says Aravindan.

Rasikala says the panchayat has not sent any request to KSEB to displace the post. “Before paving the slabs we intend to inform KSEB about the issue and get it done. We plan to install surveillance cameras in the area,” says Rasikala.

SPOTLIGHT

Spotlight is a space for cityfolk to speak up on issues bothering them. Our reporters go around town, identifying everything from parking woes to broken pipes and dug-up drainages, and bring it to the attention of authorities concerned. Have a problem you would like us to raise? Write to: cityexpresskoc@gmail.com